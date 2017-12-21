“The Report Global Glyphosate Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Glyphosate

Glyphosate is a non-selective herbicide with chemical name N-(phosphonomethyl) glycine. The compound is widely used to control and kill weeds, including annual broadleaf weeds and unwanted grasses that grow along with crop that consume all nutrients from the soil, thereby hindering the growth of the crops. Glyphosate is effective for longer duration in soil owing to its longer half-life, which is an average of two months. Glyphosate is used for different purposes such as agriculture and public and private gardening.

Technavios analysts forecast the global glyphosate market to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global glyphosate market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Technavio’s report, Global Glyphosate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bayer

BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

Monsanto Company

Syngenta

Other prominent vendors

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry

GOOD HARVEST

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical

Nantong Lihua Agrochemical

Nufarm

Market driver

Simple and cost-effective weed control solution

Market challenge

Harmful effects of glyphosate

Market trend

Increasing adoption of GM seeds and crops

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Global glyphosate market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Global glyphosate market by application

Global glyphosate market by oilseeds and pulses

Global glyphosate market by cereals and grains

Global glyphosate market by fruits and vegetables

Global glyphosate market by others

PART 07: Market segmentation by types

Global glyphosate market by type

Global glyphosate market by conventional crops

Global glyphosate market by genetically modified (GM) crops

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global glyphosate market by geography

Glyphosate market in South America

Glyphosate market in APAC

Glyphosate market in North America

Glyphosate market in Europe

Glyphosate market in MEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

