The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.

The audiometers are used for evaluating hearing acuity and hearing disorders through proper screening and diagnosis. It consists of a fixed hardware unit along with a pair of headphones, which help the individual to detect a tone at different frequencies of loudness. The digital audiometers are controlled by standard PC, which works as both the software and hardware to detect the hearing loss level of an individual.

Technavios analysts forecast the global audiometers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global audiometers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Audiometers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Auditdata

William Demant

Other prominent vendors

AMBCO

Audioscan

AURITEC

BioMed Jena

Clearwater Clinics

ECHODIA

Electronica Medical

Elkon

eMoyo Technologies

EYMASA

FIM Medical

Frye Electronics

GAES Mdica

GM Instruments

Guangzhou GZRisound Medical Instrument

Hill-Rom

Hedera Biomedics

Huier Hearing

Intelligent Hearing Systems

LABAT INTERNATIONAL

Lisound Hearing Aid (Fuzhou)

micro-dsp

Natus Medical

Happersberger Otopront

PATH MEDICAL

Piston

Resonance

Recorders & Medicare Systems (RMS)

SIBELMED

Smart Diagnostic Devices

Tremetrics

Videomed

Zeisberg

Market driver

Rising incidence of hearing disability

Market challenge

Inflated cost of the products

Market trend

Rise in digital and portable audiometers

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

