Water market is a general term for mechanisms used to acquire and redistribute water. Water crisis is the vital problem faced in existing and future water needs. Water service is one of the most important sources of water for new uses, moving water to where it is needed.

Flavored water is gaining prominence among the consumers due to the increasing demand for water products with added flavor and functionality. It contains lesser calorie content when compared to carbonated drinks and juices and is deemed healthier than soft drinks. Manufacturers are also focusing on offering premium bottled water with vitamins or some additional elements for the consumers.

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Water Market

A look at the water market in developing countries shows that while the industry has been growing in leaps and bounds, there is still massive scope for further expansion. In most emerging nations, the rapid development of the economy and growing population play a vital role in the demand for water industry and domestic use. In developed countries, the growth of the water organization is just as promising as that in emerging economies. Even with modernization, advanced infrastructure, and stable income streams, the demand for desalination plants, wastewater treatment and reuse facilities, and proper maintenance of existing infrastructure are boosting the water market.

The global water market is led by Asia-Pacific, where the growing demand for water and waste water systems is fueled by the surge in manufacturing and construction activities across the region and a massive population that is considerably on the rise. Additionally, efforts on the part of the governments in Japan, India, China, and others developing countries to support and encourage urbanization and dedicate sufficient resources towards wastewater treatment processes has benefited the Asia-Pacific water marketing.

Sample Report @ http://industryarc.com/Report/16625/water-market.html

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Water Market

According to IndustryARC findings, the Water Market can be broken down into various segmentations on the basis of –

Type: Carbonated Water, Flavored Water, Still Water and Functional Water

Water Type: Drinking & bottled water And Industrial water

Industry type: Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food, Energy, Chemicals & material And Environmental

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World

Some of the key players involved in the Water Market according to IndustryARC are as follows:

Nestlé Waters

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.

The Coca Cola Company

Danone

PepsiCo Inc.

Natural Waters of Viti Ltd.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://industryarc.com/Report/16625/water-market.html