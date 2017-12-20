Market Highlights:

Globally, the Aluminum Market has been increasing due to various industries. Properties of Aluminum include light weight, strong, ductility, corrosion resistance having barrier properties as well due to which aluminium is widely used in transportation, automobile, packaging, building & construction industry.

Consumption by End-user:

The most significant end-user, holds almost 42% of the Aluminum Market and this includes users in Japan. Along with this 36% of North American and West European Aluminum shipments also has a major share in the growth of the market. This is almost opposite to the situation which existed 40 years ago when this end-user market was responsible for just 20% of total consumption of Aluminum in the United States, Japan or Germany. According to MRFR analysis, firm in this field, like automakers are using Aluminum more as compared to other materials to be used in making new car and light truck so that they are safe, cost effective as well as lightweight. North American auto producers say that since light weight vehicles uses less fuel and have less automobile emission which makes Aluminum the most demanded material in the engine and wheel market and is thus gaining market share . Aluminum usage increased every year for nearly 35 years and in 2010 its usage was 150kg in 2010 and should be around 156kg in 2012. Stricter fuel rules will make way for Aluminum to be used in bumpers, heat shields, brake calipers, ABS and driveline components, cylinder heads and bed plates.

However, the major challenge of the market still remains which includes using other metal instead of Aluminum. One of the major challenge is from the steel industry which continues to invest millions of dollars to demonstrate that strong steels can be used to provide the same savings as derived from Aluminum; composites (like carbon fiber). Here steel stands to be a serious competitor in the automotive and aerospace sectors with respect to use of Aluminum in these sectors. Although steel has a cost and repair disadvantages, their price is coming down which also offers improved corrosion properties and good aesthetics.

Regional Analysis:

APAC will be the ruling market for Global Aluminum oxide, accounting for USD XX billion and is expected to grow over $XX billion by 2022. With rise in development of emerging economies countries like China, India and Brazil will contribute more in the growth of the market.

The entire world including North America and Europe are the growing market for Global Aluminum and this market is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX % respectively from 2016 to 2022.

China’s Aluminum production has grown rapidly. In 2010, China produced 7.7 million tons of Aluminum, and has an average annual growth rate of 15% with respect to contributing in the growth of the Aluminum Market in the last ten years till 2015. Although China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of Aluminum, it is not a major exporter or importer of Aluminum (although it does export value-added products such as extrusions). In 2015, Russia was the world’s largest exporter of Aluminum, exporting 3.4 million tons, which accounts for 18 % of the total export of ALUMINUM Globally. The world’s largest importer in 2015 was Germany, which imported 2.59 million tons which is equivalent to 11 % of the world’s total imports.

In Aluminum production cost includes in these four things: labour, power support, consumables, alumina feed and others. Australia has the lowest unit cost for alumina feed, but has the highest unit cost for labour. China is accounted have the highest unit cost for power and lowest unit cost for administration and support. Unit costs in Australia, China and India are same with respect to Global Aluminum Market is same. The unit cost in these countries are more when compared to Indonesia and when compared to Malaysia, the unit cost in these countries are low.

Aluminum Product Trends:

Aluminum products are used in various industries such as transportation, packaging, construction, and others. 40% of the Global Aluminum Market’s products was used in the transportation industry in 2015. The construction industry is expected to grow due to better lifestyle and increase in disposable incomes of the population of both developed and developing economies. The packaging industry is also one of the major end-users of the Aluminum Market and it is expected that this industry will grow significantly. The increasing demand of Aluminum is directly proportional to the growing demand for value-added and recycled products. Aluminum Industry does not have any bad effect on the environment due to which demand of the Aluminum Industry has increased. . The growing preference of Aluminum products for sustainable and innovative technology will also drive the Aluminum Market globally.

The market is classified and analyzed on the basis of various segments including geographies, which consist of; Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Out of these, Asia-Pacific has the largest share in the market

U.S. Aluminum Market in North America had generated a revenue of more than USD XX billion in 2015. The regional growth is primarily driven due to the demand of construction and transportation industry in the Asia Pacific and U.S. which had high industry share in 2015 and in the future it is predicted to witness a higher growth at the CAGR of more than XX%. The driving factor for China, India and Japan’s contribution in the growth of the market is due to increase in disposable income and standard of living of people over there.

