2018 Guangzhou International Fruit Expo (Fruit Expo 2018)

Date: June, 27th-29th, 2018

Venue: Guangzhou,China Import and Export Fair Complex

Website: www.fruit-expo.com

China, the World’s Largest Fruit Grower

As reported by People Daily, China has been the world’s largest fruit growing country ever since 2000. It has also been predicted by the Ministry of Agriculture of PRC that in 2025 China will yield from 16.39 million hectares of orchards 307.05 million tons of fruits, of which 6.5 million will be exported to consumers worldwide.

About Fruit Expo

Fruit Expo is a first-time event born against the background of an expanding global fruit market, open to worldwide fruit insiders, ordinary consumers, related officials, media, scholars, and etc. Its mission is to facilitate global fruit trades, further fruit culture integration and accelerate the development of fruit related technology.

Preview of Fruit Expo 2018

Supported by over 100 worldwide professional media, Fruit Expo 2018 is going to be staged on a show floor of 23,000sq.m, hosting 400+ exhibitors and 15,000 visitors. From the vantage point of its host city Guangzhou, one of the biggest fruit trade hubs in Southeast Asia, Fruit Expo 2018 will be able to put its hands on the best industry resources for its attendees to share!

Exhibition Scope:

−Fresh Fruit: fresh fruits, fresh cut, organic product, etc.

−Processed Fruit: frozen fruit products, dried fruits, fruit cans, fruit juice, fruit jam, preserved fruits, nuts, highly processed fruits, etc.

−Fruit Processing Equipment & Technology;

−Cold Chain & Logistics;

−Fruit Growing & Post-harvest Handling;

−Fresh Retail & Related Technology; etc.

Organizing Committee

Contact Person:Ms.Amy Lai

Phone: +86 20 2917 8996

Fax: +86 20 8257 9220

Mobile/WhatsApp/Wechat:+86 188 2506 6363

Email: fruitexpo@yeah.net;grand3@grahw.com