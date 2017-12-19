London, London ( Webnewswire ) December 18, 2017 – The trainer was developed for leisure sportsmen, professional sportsmen and athletes who do not have enough time for a workout at the gym, but want to work out on the go.

Vibrasling offers hundreds of exercises and workouts aiming to achieve weight loss, muscle building or back training. The upper part of the body, the legs and torso are stimulated with up to 200 muscle contractions per minute.

This is how it works. Vibrasling can be attached with a belt strap to the door. After the length of the ropes have been adjusted according to the body height, Vibrasling can be started with a smartphone or the remote control.

The vibrations will transfer from the ropes to the muscles and are adjustable in their strength. The device works noiselessly and disposes of a mobile application which stores the training progress.

On the crowdfunding platform (kickstarter.com), super early birds will receive a 50% discount as a reward. Kickstarter campaign start 15 December 2017

Kickstarter campaign link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vibrasling/vibrasling-the-world-s-first-sling-trainer-with-vi

About Vibrasling,

