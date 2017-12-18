A molecular weight marker is used during electrophoresis on the gel, to identify the approximate size of the molecule. On the gel matrix, the principle used to identify the molecular weight is that the migration rate is inversely proportional to the molecular weight. Therefore, the effective logarithmic scale formed on the gel is used to estimate the size and weight of the unknown protein or DNA or RNA, provided that the molecular weight of the marker is already known. Molecular weight markers can run on either polyacrylamide gel or agarose gel. Before the commencement of the gel electrophoresis, the molecular weight markers are loaded in the lane adjacent to the sample lane, for easy determination of the weight and size of the unknown samples like RNA or DNA or protein.

The major drivers for the global molecular weight marker market are increasing number of biotechnology patents and the expenses on research and development. Also, increased public sector funding for basic research in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is anticipated to drive the demand for molecular weight markers significantly. There is remarkable opportunity for the molecular weight markers market as biotechnology laboratories, life science & pharmaceutical companies and other end users are constantly utilizing separation and analysis technology. Currently, there are cutting edge expansions of profiling applications which are expected to continuously boost demand for molecular weight markers. Genomics application is augmenting the growth of the global molecular weight marker market.

Browse Full Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/molecular-weight-marker-market.html

Based on product type, the market for molecular weight markers can be segmented as RNA markers, protein markers, and DNA markers. The largest share of the market is held by the segment of DNA markers. Based on application type, the market can be segmented into nucleic acid applications and protein applications. Nucleic acid applications can further be classified as northern blotting, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), molecular cloning, southern blotting, sequencing and others. Protein applications can further be classified as gel extraction, Western blotting and others. The segment of protein applications is expected to expand during the forecast period 2017 to 2025, while a larger share of the market is held by the nucleic acid applications segment. Based on end user type, the market for molecular weight markers can be segmented into clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutes, and others.

Geographically, the market for global molecular weight markers can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share in the global molecular weight marker market. In 2012, North America accounted for around 40% of global research and development expenses. Asia Pacific countries have represented significant increase in the percentage expenditure on development and research & specifically on molecular biology from 2012 onwards. In the coming years, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate as it accounted for 30% of the global research and development expenses in 2012.

Globally, the leading companies in the market of molecular weight markers are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sigma-Aldrich, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, Affymetrix, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Takara Bio Inc., New England Biolabs, and Promega Corporation among others. The growth of the market for molecular weight markers is driven by partnerships between biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and academic research institutes.