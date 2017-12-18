New Delhi, 18th December 2017; IDP Education, a world-leading international education services provider and a proud co-owner of IELTS, has announced the appointment of Harmeet Pental as its Chief Operating Officer.

In this new role, Harmeet will drive the company’s operations across South Asia, South East Asia, Middle East and the Americas as well as managing the company’s customer and operational improvement projects.

The appointment comes as IDP, an ASX-listed company, embarksona company-wide digital transformation.

Announcing the appointment, Andrew Barkla, IDP Chief Executive Officer, said:

“IDP has defined a bold vision to build the world’s leading platform and connected community for international students. Harmeet’s appointment comes as we begin to deliver on this vision. Over the last eight years, Harmeet has demonstrated exceptional leadership across our network. In this new position, Harmeet will play a key role in the digital transformation of our organisation which will enable us to help more students around the world achieve their international study and career goals.”

Harmeet first joined IDP in March 2009 as the Regional Director for South Asia with his scope of responsibilities increasing significantly during his tenure.

Harmeet’s appointment has created new leadership opportunities within IDP’s South Asia team.

Piyush Kumar, previously IDP’s Country Director for India, has been promoted to Regional Director for South Asia.

Bhavesh Jain, previously South Asia Chief Financial Officer, has joined IDP’s global finance operations and will take on a new role as the Director of Global Financial Planning and CFO of IDP’s Shared Services.

Raja Sood, previously Director Marketing (South Asia) has been promoted as Director -Global Marketing Operations to support the delivery of IDP’s digital transformation strategy.