Plastic Waste Management Market 2017

Summary:

Global Plastic Waste Management Market, by Services (assembly and recycling), by polymer type (PP, LDPE, HDPE, PVC and others), by end user (packaging, construction and textile, automobile, others) and Regions- Forecast 2016-2023.

Plastic Waste Management Market Synopsis:

Plastic becomes an important part of day to day life. The world Thus, a large amount of plastic waste, is generated globally, most of which comes from industries such as electronics, construction, packaging, automobile & agriculture and from households. Advanced technologies and systems for the collection, sorting and reprocessing of recyclable plastics are creating new opportunities in concurrence with the principles of public health, economics, industrial and preservation. Factors such as increasing urban population, industrialization, and growing awareness on environmental hazards pushing the growth of the global plastic waste management market. Laws & regulations enforced by governments act as a major growth driver of the market. Moreover, government initiatives for recycling of plastic materials and the rising concern towards plastic waste management are driving the market.

The report for Global Plastic Waste Management Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key Players

The key players of global Plastic Waste Management Market report include

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

SUEZ Environnement Company (France)

Waste Management Inc. (U.S.)

Republic Services Inc. (U.S.)

Stericycle Inc. (U.S.)

ADS Waste Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Clean Harbors Inc. (U.S.)

Hawkvale Limited(UK)

Hahn Plastics Limited(UK)

Regional Analysis of Global Plastic Waste Management Market

Besides, plastic waste management being well established in North America & Western Europe, the rise in the number of government regulations on waste management in the region, especially for the food & beverages industry, drives the market in the developed region like the U.S. is expected to drive the plastic waste management activities. Moreover, the market is growing rapidly, owing to factors such as growing prospects for recycled product, and the growing environmental concerns. Currently Asia-Pacific is also a noticeable market for plastic waste management.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Plastic Waste Management Market, By Services

5 Global Plastic Waste Management Market, By Polymer Type

6 Global Plastic Waste Management Market, By End User

7 Regional Market Analysis

8 Competitive Analysis

Continued…….

