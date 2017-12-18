GERD or Acid Reflux is what people most commonly call acidity. Almost everyone is prone to this condition at least a few times. It mostly occurs due to unhealthy lifestyle habits. However, for some people the condition is in the severe form. The condition is caused when the stomach acid is sent back into the esophagus. That is where the burning sensation occurs when the acid comes right up to the throat. It can be very uncomfortable as well as painful. There are many OTC medicines that help get rid of the condition temporarily but to get rid of it permanently one has to get serious about their lifestyle. Eating spicy and oily food most of the times, skipping breakfast or meals, excessive smoking, obesity, etc. are some of the major causes of this condition.

The condition should not be ignored as it is very dangerous. The stomach acid that helps in metabolism and digestion needs to do its job in the stomach. But instead the acid is sent back to the esophagus which means it can be very damaging to inner lining of the esophagus. The acid consists of potassium chloride, hydrochloric acid and sodium chloride. The hydrochloric acid is a very strong acid which helps in breaking down the food into essential nutrients. It also helps protect the body by killing the bacteria that enters the Gastro Intestinal tract.

Some of the common causes of GERD are Esophageal spasms, hiatal hernia, gastroparesis, pregnancy, medications, diet and weight gain. The condition can vary from person to person. Some of the most common symptoms are chest pain, hoarse voice, bitter taste, coughing and dysphagia. Foods that trigger this condition are food rich in fat content, citrus fruits, spicy foods, garlic, onion, tomatoes, caffeine, alcohol, dairy products, chocolate, etc. The site suggests some simple home remedies such as ginger, raw cabbage juice, aloe vera, etc. The other best way is to follow an alkaline diet, drink carbonated water and take apple cider vinegar. The site also suggests certain medications which have proved to be very effective in treating the condition.

To know more visit http://mygerdandrefluxcure.com/

About My Gerd and Reflux Cure

My Gerd and Reflux Cure, http://mygerdandrefluxcure.com/ is a site that offers exclusive information on acid reflux, causes, symptoms, prevention, treatments, etc.

Contact

Website: http://mygerdandrefluxcure.com/