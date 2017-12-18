Brass is a metallic alloy that is made of copper and zinc. The proportion of copper and zinc can be changed to create different type of brass alloy. Depending upon proportion of both metals, different types of brass alloys exhibit varying mechanical and electrical properties. Foil is generally a very thin metal sheet usually made by rolling or hammering a parent metal bar. Foils are made of malleable metals aluminum, copper, nickel, and brass. Foils can be easily bend under their own weight and can be torn easily. The metal should be is essentially malleable in order to make Thinner Foils. Brass foils exhibit good corrosion resistance and durability over the other malleable metals. This enhances its preference in end use industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive, and construction. Apart from this, Brass Foil fined their uses in diverse industries including defense, sports, and industrial machinery. Some other applications in which Brass Foils successfully penetrated are embossing, tooling, fine craft, microwave tubing, and wave guides among others.

Key players in the Global Brass Foil Market are Arcotech Ltd. (India), Rajshree Metals (India), G.T. Metals & Tubes (India), Global Metals (U.S.), Olin Brass (U.S.), A.J. Oster (U.S.) Grand Metal Corporation (India), Ekaton Ltd. (U.K.), AMCO Metall-Service GmbH (Germany), and MP Metall Produkte (Germany) among others.

The Global Brass Foil Market has been segmented on the basis of type, end use industry, and region. Based on type the market is divided into Oxygen-free High Conductivity Copper (OFHC), Electrolytic Tough Pitch (ETP) copper, Deoxidized High Phosphorous (DHP) copper, Deoxidized Low Phosphorous (DLP) copper. On the basis of end use industry the Global Brass Foils Market is segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive, construction, industrial machinery, and others. Geographically, the Global Brass Foils Markets is divided into five key regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

There five key regions in which the Global Brass Foils Market is divided into. It includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among them Asia Pacific is both the largest and fastest growing region in the Global Brass Foils Market. This region accounts for over 50% share of the overall brass foils market. India and China are the leading market in this region owing to the presence of many key players and end use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive. Europe is the second largest region in the Global Brass Foils Market. Countries namely Germany, U.K., France and Italy are the major markets in this region. This is attributed to the growing automotive industry in this region. Europe is leading the overall production of electric vehicle and it is expected to increase even further during the forecast period to fuel the demand of Brass Foils in this region. Followed Europe, North America is the significant region in terms market size. U.S. is holding major share of this regional market of brass foils. The reconstruction activities and automotive industry in this region are consuming considerable amount of Brass Foils, which is anticipated to push the regional market forward. The Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at significantly higher CAGR in coming years, due to the increasing construction activities to cater flourishing tourism industry. Lastly, Latin America is emerging out of political and economic unrest to join the mainstream with the leading regions in the Global Brass Foils Market.

