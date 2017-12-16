When people read the news how GUIDES (General director in GUIDES: Anatoliy Golod) from Russia helped to Donald Trump on elections, people like original version: Donald Trump have got new father, who has arranged the son on prestigious work: President in USA. Maybe Donald Trump will meet Anatoliy Golod to do more good results for good relations in the world.

People think that Presidents have much information, but you should know, that few advisors (or their department’s members who give them information) can strategically do order from different structures. So, it is necessary to give information so, that really make defense, really prevent conflicts, really do good relations in society. So, if you can, please give this message to Donald Trump also, we have to talk, we can improve world politics. *You know, that the structures, which organize conflicts pay to few departments directors in few official organizations. The conflicts are the guilt of the agents who impede to give the momentous information, because they impede to discuss information, which can help to prevent conflicts. So, if their agents will impede to give the message, everybody obviously can find good journalists, good agents in official organizations etc., everybody can say, that you can give the message, to meet, to discuss the information more for good results. We have to write it, because conflict structures usually like to impede real work, their departments are lobbying conflicts to Trump, to many politicians, they want to expose that guilt are good structures who help to prevent conflicts. So, everybody can be active to help to give the information, we can really to meet, to help to prevent conflicts, to do good work for good relations in the world.

*All symbols, all numbers can help to make good connections, good communications for good relations, for good results, for to solve casual problems, to improve situations. It is momentous to make good connection, the communications must always work good. You also can call to the communication operator to improve connection.

