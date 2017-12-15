: MBD group, the Education Company in India with over six decades of experience in publishing and education, received two awards for its pioneering role in e-learning and educational publishing in the country. Ms Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, MBD Group received the awards at an award ceremony.

MBD Alchemie bagged the award in the ‘Best e-learning product of the year” category and MBD group won ‘Best educational publisher of the year’ award at the 5th National Conference on ‘Teaching, Learning and Leadership by Brainfeed Group.’. The conference is the leading platform for educationists, school correspondents, principals and teachers to deliberate on issues pertaining to the challenges of educationists in the changing scenario.

On receiving the dual recognition, Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, MBD Group said, “The awards are a fitting recognition of all the good work that MBD has been doing in the field of education in India. Be it in publication, skill development or e-learning, MBD has taken it upon itself to constantly redefine the education sector and we have been successfully doing so, for more than six decades now. These awards mark another milestone for the group as we strive to achieve greater heights. At MBD, we have always believed in creating a benchmark in whatever we do and awards such as these are important cornerstones showcasing our performance and growth”.

Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari has led the MBD Group to greater heights, and under her able Guidance the company has transformed from a publishing house into an Education company and provides 360 degree education solutions; be it a notebook or a pencil, be it an educational tablet or a latest educational app on app store. Under her guidance the Group has successfully made inroads into the Skill Development, Stationery, e-learning and m-learning space. Today the Group works with nearly 70,000 schools worldwide and caters to 50 million learners with 34 branch offices across India and international offices in South Africa and Sri Lanka and Middle East countries.

A visionary like her father, Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra; Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari embarked on her entrepreneurial journey at a very young age; presently Managing Director in the MBD Group, she plays a key role in all the Group’s ventures.

MBD Alchemié is the E-learning arm of the MBD Group and has been a pioneer in the field by leveraging over 60 years of the groups experience in providing educational contents. MBD Alchemié offers various customized e-learning products and services for learners and teachers in assessment portals , interactive e-Book portal, ICT Classroom solutions (Ecademy) etc and also have a robust learning management systems (LMS) which are fully compliant with leading international standards and features a flexible architecture.