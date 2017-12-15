Internet of Things Market, IOT Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

INTERNET OF THINGS MARKET INSIGHTS:

Internet of Things market (IOT Market) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during 2016-2021 due to variety of pivotal factors which includes rise in adoption of cloud platforms, miniaturization, technological advancement and so on. Other key factors driving the global IoT market includes advancement in data analytics, computing economics and demand from varied domains including manufacturing, automotive, energy and so on. Internet of Things market is segmented on the basis of Infrastructure, Verticals and Applications. IoT brings different physical objects to be linked by a common network. IoT market is split into various major segments such as Analytics, Security, Cloud, Mobile Technologies and Platforms. Integration, Automation and Cloud Computing are major driving forces behind IoT market. The issues such as Security and Privacy are major hindrance in this market. The IoT market caters to every sector from retail, energy, healthcare, infrastructure and so on. Smart Home, Wearable’s and Smart cities are the most potent and high growth applications in IoT market.

IoT Security is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in this overall market. The key market players in this market such as Intel, Microsoft, Cisco, Google and IBM are constantly focusing on Innovation and technological advancement. New product launch, collaboration, partnership, acquisition and mergers are key strategies opted in this market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America is the largest market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific Market. Asia Pacific is expected be fastest growing market followed by North America. North America is home to largest companies in terms of revenue which includes Intel, Microsoft, Cisco, Google, IBM and other major companies. High growth markets such as India and China is expected to push IOT market forward.

Market segments included in the Report:

Global Internet of Things Market Research And Analysis, by Infrastructure

Global Internet of Things Market Research and Analysis, by Vertical

Global IoT Retail Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global IoT Healthcare Market Research And Analysis,2015-2021

Global IoT Energy Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021

Global IoT Infrastructure Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021

Global IoT Public & Services Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021

Global IoT Others Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Internet of Things Market Research and Analysis, by Application, 2015-2021

COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT:

OMR REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global IoT Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with historical analysis & key analysts insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global IoT Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global IoT Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

