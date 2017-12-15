A new report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine “Battery Management System Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017 – 2025“is a comprehensive repository of information, providing market share, size, and forecast.

Battery Management System or BMS is an electronic system primarily used for controlling and monitoring the operating state of rechargeable batteries. Automotive rechargeable batteries are characterized by fluctuating charging and discharging cycles, this in turn necessitates the requirement of battery management systems to ensure efficient working and extended lifespan of the battery. Automotive BMS measures voltage, temperature, current, impedance and other factors of the battery, processes useful information such as power delivery, operating time, recharge and discharge cycles in main control unit and transmits the information to an external interface via data transmission channels. Technological advancement in automotive industry such as development of electric/ hybrid vehicles demands efficient management systems with a capability to perform real time operation. Moreover electronic media, sophisticated security systems and other battery operated system necessitates efficient working of battery which in turn is expected to increase the adoption of automotive battery management systems.

Automotive Battery Management System Market Dynamics

Environmental sustainability is the prime concern which in turn is increasing the adoption electric/ hybrid vehicles. These vehicles requires complex battery management systems primarily to ensure efficient working of vehicle components and is primarily expected to drive global automotive battery management systems market.

User configurable automotive battery management systems are gaining traction in the market for its ease of operation at transient level of vehicle load. High maintenance cost and lacking technical know-how regarding installation and operation of automotive battery management systems may restraint to the growth of the global automotive battery management systems market.

Automotive Battery Management System: Segmentation

Automotive Battery Management System Market can be segmented by vehicle type, sales channel, connection topology and connectivity

By vehicle type, global automotive battery management systems market can be segmented as:

Passenger vehicles

Internal Combustion Engines

Hybrid Vehicles

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Mild Hybrid

Plug-In Hybrid

Battery Electric Vehicles

Light Commercial vehicles

Heavy Commercial vehicles

Two Wheelers

Based on sales channel, global automotive battery management systems market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

Global automotive battery management systems can further be segmented by topology:

Centralized ( Multi wire system)

Distributed (Single wire systems)

Modular ( Special systems)

By connectivity, global automotive battery management systems can be segmented as:

Wireless

Non-Wireless

Automotive Battery Management System: Regional Outlook

Global Automotive battery management system market is segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The North America automotive battery management systems market is the largest contributor with highest consumer base. APEJ automotive battery management systems market will have a sound growth rate due to rising vehicle sales and increasing demands for feature vehicles such as connectivity. The market would be volume driven across all regions and car types. Value additions by suppliers and a strong sales channel would be key requisites of the market

View Detail Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/battery-management-system-market

Automotive Battery Management System Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the Global Automotive Battery Management Systems are

Elithion, Inc.

Ewert Energy Systems, Inc

Ashwoods Energy Ltd.

Ventec SAS

Intersil Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

LG Chem Power Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Midtronics, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Lithium Balance A/S

Mastervolt B.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Navitas Systems LLC

