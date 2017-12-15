Barnacle Busters offers services in Palm Beach, Broward, and Martin Counties for underwater boat maintenance with their experience of more than three decades. The commercial diving professionals are experienced in it and provide you quality service. Being certified and trained, they will work for you at your dock or marina. In general, when you clean your boat on a monthly basis, you can have an efficient driving experience. In addition to, you will need to spend only less money on fuel since its fuel consumption will be reduced and the appearance of it will also be improved. For any problems which occur will be notified during the monthly service so that you can get rid of it before it turns into a big issue.

Services Offered

Barnacle Busters is said to be well known Underwater Yacht Maintenance Company, which is licensed as well as insured. Whatever may be your cleaning needs, they are ready to offer your services. You can avail scheduled maintenance or monthly maintenance. For special cleaning before going for a long trip, you can contact them and they will perform the service the before day. If there is an emergency you can avail them 24/ 7 through a phone call. The services which they offer include,

• Boat bottom cleaning

• Propeller repair

• Prop Speed Application

• Underwater Yacht Maintenance

• Zinc replacement

Their regular service includes running gear cleaning, waterline scrubbing, and checking zinc and thru hulls. To assure the maximum lifespan of the coating, they have undergone specialized training. By utilizing their prop speed facility, you can increase the boat speed and also reduce fuel consumption. The prop speed is effective due to its slickness and it does not have any biocides, copper or tin.

Electrolysis is caused by stray electrical current and it can lead to the weakening of propellers, shafts, struts, rudders. To avoid all these, you need to replace zinc whenever necessary. The divers at Barnacle Busters will do this in an efficient manner.

About Barnacle Busters

Barnacle Busters offers services for all kinds of underwater needs with having experience of nearly forty years. They offer services from Monday to Friday and timing is 7.30am to 5 pm. Apart from working hours, if you have any emergency needs, you can contact them through a phone call 24/7. To know more details, visit http://www.barnaclebusters.com/

Address:

10456 Riverside Dr.

Palm Beach Gardens,

Florida 33410

Phone No: 772.288.0323