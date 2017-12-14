We help clienteles create exclusive and personalized glasses for all of life’s occasion’s whether it is big and small. We help the customers shop when they want, where they want. We do business in trade stores primarily located in shopping malls, online through our website and through catalog orders.

If you want to buy Polycarbonate Drinkware then, you can end your search with us. We are dedicated to offer the finest range of glass with customized messages. We authorize our associates to have an influence on both the day-to-day occupations of our business and look at the bigger picture as well. We foster an attractive and entrepreneurial culture. We want all of our patrons to be clienteles for life, and that’s why we offer a satisfaction guarantee.

Moreover, we also specialized in designing Toasting Glasses for Bride and Groom. We can engrave the item for that extra, special touch. Our wide range includes something to please everyone, from simple, subtle designs to big, bold and attractively decorated glasses! Whatever your choice, these glasses are sure to make an imprint on your special day, as well as be a permanent memento for the years to come.

We are nationally known for our technique. Expert letterpress printing, attractive papers and state-of-the-art amenities have made us a leader in the tailored social stationery industry for decades. But we never rest on our success. Honing our craft and concentrating on product modernism are ongoing priorities. We are dedicated to small-town values and individual service. Our aim is to provide traditional craftsmanship with exclusive flair.

Look for glasses in footed panaches for a definitive approach, or opt for a modern take with a stemless glass—both improve the aromas and bubbles of the glittering wines you love. Select from our wide selection of toasting glasses for the picture-perfect wedding toast.

CONTACT US:

Personalised Glasses

12 Webster Street

Dandenong, Victoria, Australia

Phone: (03) 9793 6260

Fax: (03) 9793 6270

Email: info@personalisedglasses.com.au

Website: www.personalisedglasses.com.au/