CDN MARKET INSIGHTS:

Content delivery network (CDN) is defined as a distributed network of proxy servers used in data centers. CDN serves as a link between content owners (such as e-commerce vendors and media companies) and data centers (such as network operators, internet service providers and carriers) to deliver the content to their end-users. CDN offers wide range of services such as video streaming, web and mobile content delivering, software downloads, transparent caching, load balancing, multi CDN switching, cloud intelligence etc. The global content delivery network market is estimated to grow with the CAGR of 31% during the period 2017-2022. Increasing use of internet service and rising trend of smart phones and social media are estimated to be the major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing digitalization among organizations and rising requirement for optimization of live delivery and loading are estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. However, monetization of websites and apps and latency issues associated with the CDN are estimated to hamper the growth of the market.

The global content delivery market is analyzed on the basis of the solutions, service providers and verticals. On the basis of the solutions, our market is further segmented into CDN delivery, CDN analytics and monitoring, transparent caching, digital rights management, video content management, video indexing and online video streaming solutions market. On the basis of the service providers, our market is further bifurcated into traditional service providers, telco service providers, peer to peer CDN and free CDN service provider. And on the basis of the verticals, market is divide into advertisement, academic institutions, e-Commerce, government organizations, healthcare, media and entertainment, internet service providers, online gaming and others.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS:

Content delivery market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, our market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for major share in the global content delivery market owing to high internet penetration rate in the region. Furthermore, increasing demand of video content and rising trend of social media in the region is backing the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to increasing e-commerce and social media market in the region.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the prominent players of the global content delivery market are; Abacast, Inc., Accelia Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Amazon Web Services, AT&T Inc., CDN Networks, Cloudflare Inc., Ericsson Corporation, Google Inc., Highwinds Network Group Inc., Internap Corporation, Level 3 Communications, Limelight Networks Inc., Navisite, NTT Communications, Peer1 Network Enterprise, StackPath LLC., Tata Communications, Verizon Communications, Inc. and so on. To sustain in the market, these players adopt various strategies such as acquisitions, merger, product launch, expansions etc. For example; in 2016, Akamai Technologies Inc. has announced the acquisition of Cyberfend, with the sole purpose of strengthening its position in bot management and mitigation services.

