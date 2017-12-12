Web Content Management Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

GLOBAL WEB CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET INSIGHTS

The Global Web Content Management Market Is Expected To Grow At a CAGR Of 21.01 % during 2017-2022. The software system, comprising a set of tools that provide organizations with a way to manage digital information on website is called Web content management (WCM). Web content management system has become crucial for the growth of a business organization as content marketing has evolved as a crucial element in developing digital marketing campaigns. A WCM system provides large small and medium enterprises with a central interface that facilitates addition of different media and easy editing before the content is finally published. It offers easy customization and flexibility to the business organizations to frame the content. A WCM system can be deployed based on on-premises or cloud, cloud-based platform does not provide customization options to organizations, where an on-premises solution provides business enterprises with an option to manage data security, content, and flexibility. Web content management system enables the business enterprises to expand its global client base by enabling multilingual marketing materials, while protecting their brand image.

With an increasing number of people consuming web content from a variety of sources, such as through blogs and discussion forums and social media, users have become more familiar with informal content style. They interpret and connect well with a two-way dialogue, rather than providing one-way voice of sales and marketing. The challenges faced by the organizations are not limited to publishing contents that adhere to corporate governance, licensing, brand guidelines, and accessibility standards, but are also about providing relevant content in an appropriate style to the consumers. Customer engagement is the key challenge observed by any business enterprise this is the major purpose of companies to adopt web content management system. Due to increasing use of mobile devices by customers for opening bank accounts and renewal of a subscription, shopping, business enterprises need to create a compelling presence to keep their customers engaged with the relevant personalized content.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

Geographically Market Is Divided Into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific And Rest Of The World. North America is having the highest market share owing to the high adoption of digital technology among hospitality industry is helping the market to boost in this region. Furthermore, in this region, especially in the U.S. and Canada, verticals such as healthcare and education are using Web Content Management significantly for marketing and online web management. APAC region is showing the highest growth in the forecasted time period. The increasing advancements in cloud and mobility adoption in this region have encouraged organizations to adopt cloud-based web content management market solutions. In addition, APAC countries are admitting the significance of web content management and are adopting WCM solutions to optimally utilize their web content for enhancing customer relations and loyalty.

Competitive Insights

The key players in the global web content management market include Acquia, Adobe Corporation, Clickability, Day Software, Ektron, Emc Corporation, Episerver, Everteam, Fatwire Software, Ibm Corporation, Kofax, Laserfiche, Microsoft Corporation, Onbase, Opentext, Oracle Corporation, Percussion, Sdl Plc, Sitecore Corporation, Unisys and so on partnership, M&A, product launch are the key strategy adopted in The Global Web Content Management Market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Web Content Management Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Applications, Products, End Users And Regional Outlook.

1. Web Content Management Market Research And Analysis, By Solution

1.1. Digital Marketing Management

1.2. Web Experience Management

1.3. Digital Asset Management Integration

1.4. Content Analytics

1.5. Mobile And Social Web Content Management

1.6. Web Creation And Edit Tools

1.7. Others (ERP and CRM Integration)

2. Web Content Management Market Research and Analysis, by Deployment Type

2.1. Cloud

2.2. On-Premises

3. Web Content Management Market Research and Analysis, by Industrial Vertical

3.1. Retail And Consumer Goods

3.2. Education

3.3. Healthcare

3.4. Travel And Hospitality

3.5. Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

3.6. Government

3.7. High-Tech And Telecom

3.8. Media And Entertainment

3.9. Others

4. Global Web Content Management Market Research and Analysis, by Region

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. APAC

4.4. ROW

