Baby strollers and prams are mediums of transport for babies. The history of baby strollers dates back to the 18th century when it was developed for the Duke of Devonshire’s children. William Kent developed a shell shaped carrier on wheels on which the children could sit down. This was meant to be pulled by a small pony or goat. The basic design and safety features changed over time to result in what we see today. Pram is a short form of perambulator. Prams are usually used to carry infants. However, strollers are used for carrying small children, typically up to three years of age.

The global market for baby strollers and prams is expected to rise at a significant rate over the forecast period. The introduction of new baby strollers and prams with multi-functionality and innovative safety features are likely to fuel the growth of this market in the coming years. Fast-paced lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families have forced consumers to opt for better safety as well as convenience for their babies; therefore, they are opting for safe and convenient baby strollers and prams.

High cost of raw materials and scarcity of skilled labor are the primary restraints of the market. However, factors such as the advent of online retailing, in addition to growing birth rate and low child mortality rate, especially in developing countries, is likely to give a positive push to the global baby strollers and pram market. Upsurge in online trade of baby strollers and prams will encourage growth in this market over the forecast period.

The global market for baby strollers and pram can be segmented based on product type, sales channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into compact (prams), buggy (prams), 3-wheeler (strollers), comfort (strollers), and multi-child (strollers). Comfort strollers held the largest share of the market, due to its safety and convenience features. However, 3-wheeler strollers are projected to grow at the maximum rate during the forecast period. On the basis of sales channel, the market can be diversified into chain specialized stores, baby boutique stores, online retailers, and mass market stores. The online retailers segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to the convenience that online shopping offers, in addition to rising internet penetration rate over the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the market may be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe held a dominant position in terms of revenue. This is because of factors such as enhancements in product quality as well as increasing demand for convenient and multifunctional baby strollers and prams, in addition to high numbers of early adopters in the region. Asia Pacific is poised to grow at a considerable rate largely due to countries such as China and India, with a sizeable population and increase in disposable income.

Heightened consumer apprehensions concerning the safety of children and a significant rise in per capita income, primarily in developing economies such as Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa is encouraging the growth of the overall market in this region, making them attractive in terms of business prospects. Hence, companies across the world are increasingly venturing into these markets to increase their business as well as expand their global market share.

Key players in the market are Dorel Industries Inc., Baby Jogger, Evenflo Company, Chicco, Combi, Concord International, and Graco. Some of the other prominent companies include Mamas and Papas, Baby Trend, Stokke, Brevi, Peg Perego, MeeMee, Britax, UPPAbaby, Bugaboo, Mother Care, Joovy, Thule, Bumbleride, Inglesina, and Orbit Baby.

