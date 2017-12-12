Future Market Insights has recently published its study on the global aromatherapy market, projecting the US$ 3.8 billion market to soar at a healthy 7.7% CAGR and reach US$ 8,058.8 million valuation by end of 2026.

A majority of people seeking aromatherapy intend to improve their physical attributes through skin rejuvenation and hair fall control facilitated by this therapy. Consumers opting for aromatherapy in skin and hair care applications have brought in an estimated US$ 837.9 million in global revenues by the end of 2016. These revenues are likely to grow at 8.1% CAGR, closing in on the US$ 2 billion benchmark by the end of 2026. Demand for aromatherapy is also expected to rise in the treatment of insomnia, pain management, and scar management. Relaxation is also projected to remain the widely-preferred application of aromatherapy in the world.

According to the study, North America and Western Europe are anticipated to remain dominant regions in the global aromatherapy market. By the end of 2026, aromatherapy revenues amassed from these two regions will surpass US$ 4 billion. Nevertheless, the aromatherapy market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will register growth at the highest CAGR – 9.7%. Japan’s aromatherapy sales are also predicted to grow rampantly, while Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are likely to incur sluggish growth over the forecast period.

In the report, titled “Aromatherapy Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” Future Market Insights has predicted that the topical mode of delivery for aromatherapy will gain traction over the forecast period. The report also estimates that combined global revenues, collected from delivering aromatherapy through aerial diffusion and direct inhalation, surpassed US$ 1,700 million in 2016. Utah-based companies such as Rocky Mountains Oil, doTERRA, and Young Living Essentials Oils are observed to be leading players in the global aromatherapy market. Companies such as Mountain Rose Herbs, Eden Garden, Frontier Natural Products Co-op (Aura Cacia) and Plant Therapy Essential Oils are also based in the U.S and recognised globally for partaking in the global market for aromatherapy.

