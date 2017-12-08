Australia, December 07, 2017 — Crime and theft are always going to occur in any city or suburb and are unavoidable. The goal should then not be to eliminate crime and theft, but to reduce it as much as possible. In this article, we will be reviewing crime statistics for Melbourne, Somerton and Campbellfield.

Melbourne is the capital of Victoria with the second largest population for any city in Australia. Over many decades, a strong cultural background has formed in Melbourne, making it one of the safest cities in the World. Melbourne us currently the 5th safest city in the World, which says great things about Melbourne and the people living here.

Somerton is a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria and is considered a business and industrial suburb with a current population of 5,056 people. Somerton has a hardworking culture, with many residents working for the greater good of the suburb, ensuring that the suburb prospers and the economy improves over time.

Campbellfield is another suburb of Melbourne and is only 16km north of Melbourne’s central business district. The suburb is a mix between residential and industrial/business sectors.

We know that crime is unavoidable, however we must note that only a small proportion of Melbourne’s population are committing crimes. The majority of residents are hard-working, good citizens who work to improve the city they live in. Every small thing adds up and will improve crime statistics overtime, such as adding or improving security of properties and bringing increased awareness to the community. Positivity is vital, and the majority of people living in Victoria are working hard to continue making this a great city to live in.

Below are Crime Statistics for Melbourne, Somerton and Campbellfield. The main crime offences include Crimes against a Person, Property and Deception, Drug Offences, Public order & security, and Justice Procedures.

– Campbellfield Crime Statistics

– Melbourne Crime Statistics

– Somerton Crime Statistics

Contact:

Baloydi Law

Precision Security Australia

Campbellfiield, Victoria Australia 3061

Phone number: 1300 766 110

help@precisionsecurity.com.au

https://www.precisionsecurity.com.au/