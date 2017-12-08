To add to the existing vast database of market reports, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a report on the global microRNA market with useful information on the market revenue forecasts and factors anticipated to impact market revenue growth during the period 2017 to 2025. An important feature of the report is an in-depth study and analysis of the various forces impacting the global microRNA market during the study period. Analysis of the impact of these market forces based on the weighted average modeling methodology adds value to the findings presented in this research study. The different market segments have been studied at length and current scenario and future growth prospects have been identified and presented as useful insights in this report. The report uses historical period analysis from 2012 to 2016 with 2016 as the base year to compute the revenue forecasts of the global microRNA market for the period 2017 to 2025.

Global MicroRNA Market: Segmentation

The global microRNA market has been segmented on the basis of assay type into miRNA Arrays, PCR-based Assay, Immunoassay (Chemiluminescent Assays, Colorimetric Assays, Fluorescent Assays), and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). In terms of application, the global microRNA market is categorized into Research and Clinical Diagnostics. On the basis of end user, the different market segments include Diagnostic Centers, Contract Research Organizations, Biopharmaceutical Companies, and Academic and Research Institutes. The report studies the growth and performance of the global microRNA market across the key geographies of Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Structure of the Report

The report presents detailed historical and current revenue forecasts for all market segments along with a market attractiveness analysis. The report also includes detailed sections for the regional market forecasts including information on the regional market drivers, trends, and challenges, historical and current market revenue forecasts, impact analysis of the restraints and drivers, and a market attractiveness analysis by individual countries for the various market segments. At the end of these regional sections, the impact and relevance of the different forecast aspects and the various assumptions used throughout the report for market forecasting are mentioned. An executive summary comprising an overview and analysis of the global microRNA market comprises the first chapter of this comprehensive report followed by a detailed definition of the global microRNA market and the taxonomy of the market. The report also includes a dedicated section on the view point of the global microRNA market. This section comprises details of the macroeconomic factors expected to influence revenue growth of the global microRNA market, an analysis of the various technology assessments, as well as information on the lucrative opportunities available to key market players in the global microRNA market.

Global MicroRNA Market: Vendor Insights

A dedicated section of the report presents critical information on the current market structure of the global microRNA market with information on the key players currently present in the global market. This section is intended to enable readers to acquire an understanding of the vendor ecosystem of the global microRNA market and includes profiles of some of the top life sciences laboratories in the global microRNA market with information on the company overview, key financials, key growth strategies, and recent market developments. Some of the companies featured in this report are System Biosciences LLC, NanoString Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., Promega Corporation, GeneCopoeia, Inc., Abcam Plc, Kaneka Corporation (Eurogentec), Miltenyi Biotec, BioVendor — Laboratorní medicína a.s., Dharmacon, a Horizon Discovery Group Co., Rosetta Genomics Ltd., Bioline GmbH (A Meridian Life Science Company), HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V, Sigma Aldrich Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Illumina, Inc.

