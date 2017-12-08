According to a new report Global Infrared Detector Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Infrared Detector is expected to attain a market size of $451.5million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization, primarily in manufacturing sectors, sharply rising demand for better security and monitoring systems, increased application of infrared detectors in residential & consumer electronics sector and growing government initiatives in aerospace & defense sectors in both North America and Asia-Pacific regions have fueled the infrared detector market growth. Nevertheless, high cost and lower accuracy levels in harsh conditions could restrict the market growth.

The initial cost of investment required to manufacture highly sensitive infrared detectors is substantially high. Therefore, the entire process of integrating the infrared detectors with expensive semiconductor components costs far higher than the actual price of the infrared sensors.

The pyroelectric infrared detectors accounted for about 33% of the overall infrared detectors market in 2015. Higher accuracy and fast response of photo infrared detectors has contributed to the market expansion on this segment. North America has significantly contributed to the growth of such infrared detector segment. Microbolometers infrared detector segment on the other hand is expected to register a CAGR of 11.0%, growing at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to low cost and limited maintenance of respective infrared detectors.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Infrared Detector have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Honeywell International, Inc., BAE Systems, Flir Systems, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Raytheon Company, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Segmentation

Global Infrared Detector Market By Type

Pyroelectric

Mercury Cadmium Telluride

Indium Gallium Arsenide

Microbolometer

Others

Global Infrared Detector Market By Technology

Cooled IR Detector

Uncooled IR Detector

Global Infrared Detector Market By Wavelength

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Global Infrared Detector Market By Application

People & Motion Sensing

Temperature Measurement

Industrial

Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging

Military &Defense

Automotive

Others

Global Infrared Detector Market By Geography

North America Infrared Detector Market

U.S. Infrared Detector Market

Canada Infrared Detector Market

Mexico Infrared Detector Market

Rest of North America Infrared Detector Market

Europe Infrared Detector Market

Germany Infrared Detector Market

U.K. Infrared Detector Market

France Infrared Detector Market

Russia Infrared Detector Market

Spain Infrared Detector Market

Italy Infrared Detector Market

Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Market

Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Market

China Infrared Detector Market

Japan Infrared Detector Market

India Infrared Detector Market

South Korea Infrared Detector Market

Singapore Infrared Detector Market

Malaysia Infrared Detector Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Market

LAMEA Infrared Detector Market

Brazil Infrared Detector Market

Argentina Infrared Detector Market

UAE Infrared Detector Market

Saudi Arabia Infrared Detector Market

South Africa Infrared Detector Market

Nigeria Infrared Detector Market

Rest of LAMEA Infrared Detector Market

Companies Profiled

Honeywell International, Inc.

BAE Systems

Flir Systems, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Raytheon Company

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

