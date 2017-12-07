DataNumen, a leading provider of data recovery software, announces the release of a new version of DataNumen Word Repair program. With the recent update, the tool received support for Windows 10 and Office 2016 documents.

Data loss is never expected, but when it occurs compromises are not an option. While recovery of 30% of documents is still something, this is the case when more is certainly better. DataNumen, the developer of recovery tools, announces a new update for its award-winning DataNumen Word Repair tool, arguably the best recovery software on the market.

DataNumen Word Repair offers reliable recovery for Microsoft Word documents of any version starting from Word 6.0. Such errors as “the file cannot be opened” or “the file is corrupted” are addressed automatically with the proven high success rate. Specifically, the tool recovers text, formatting, images, styles, tables and more. Batch processing helps dealing with multiple broken files at once, while the straightforward interface turns Word document repair into a trivial task.

Along with typical recovery functionality, DataNumen Word Repair features recovery of data from corrupted media or from temporary files left after the Word application crashed. Both .doc and .docx formats are supported.

The latest version DataNumen Word Repair 2.6 adds support for Windows 10 and can recover documents created in the latest Microsoft Word 2016.

Pricing and availability

DataNumen Word Repair supports the entire range of operating systems starting from Windows 95 to Windows 10, and from Windows Server 2003 to 2016. The program can repair Microsoft Word documents starting from version 6.0 to the latest 2016.

The price tag for a single license of DataNumen Word Repair is $89.95.

Links

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/word-repair/