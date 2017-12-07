Killeen, TX /2017: Most of the times, parents want a year-round engaging and playful outlet, having a variety of educational and health programs for kids. This can help children to become more productive and responsible. Parents/guardians can enroll their children in Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas to avail all the membership benefits which includes various tutoring classes, health programs and sports activities.

About Boys & Girls Clubs, TX

The club is a kid and youth enrichment center that organizes various creative activities with an aim to help kids reach their full potential. Apart from that, the club also hosts child care programs and sports events.

Procedure

The procedure to avail club membership is simple and easy. Boys and girls between 6 to 18 years of age are eligible to apply for the membership.

Parents/ Guardians must fill up a club membership form along with the contact details. After that, the membership form is to be duly signed by the parent/guardian to validate their consent. This form must be submitted at the club along with a membership fee of around $20 for a year.

Further, there is an option to renew the subscription. The members who want to further extend the validity of membership, need to get the membership form signed by the parent/guardian.

Features Of Club Membership:

Children of age group 6 to 18 can enroll

Minimal membership fee

Valid for one year

Activities & Clubs:

Basketball

Football

Cheer leading

Swimming

Painting

Photography

For more information about membership procedure at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, call (254) 699-5808 or visit the club at 304 W Ave B, Killeen, TX -76541. You can also log on to their website www.bgctx.org