Market Overview:

Specialty cheese is a type of cheese in which attention is given to natural flavor and texture. It is a well-known source of protein, calcium, and phosphorus. The specialty cheese is obtained from various sources of milk such as goat milk, sheep milk, whole cow milk, skimmed cow milk, and buffalo milk. Various natural ingredients such as herbs, spices, fruits, nuts and others are added to the specialty cheese to preserve the natural flavors. The product is available in number of types such as fresh, aged fresh, soft white, semi-soft, hard, flavored, and others. These wide range of products are gaining popularity among the consumers.

Increasing application of specialty cheese in fast food products, snacks, bakery products and others is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, changing lifestyle and consumption pattern among the consumers are supporting the growth of the specialty cheese market. Moreover, inclination of consumers towards fast food and snacks is boosting the market growth. However, constantly price hike of milk may hamper the specialty cheese market during the review period. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 3.5% of specialty cheese market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

The major players in the Specialty Cheese Market

Arla Foods (Denmark)

Kanegrade Ltd. (U.K.)

Kraft Heinz Ingredients (U.S.)

BelGioioso Cheese Inc (U.S.)

Bel Brands (U.S.)

ORNUA FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC (U.S.)

Saputo Inc. (Canada)

Regional Analysis:

Global Specialty Cheese Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is holds the major share of the specialty cheese market followed by North America. Growing consumption of specialty cheese in snacks and fast foods by the increasing population is the major factor driving the specialty cheese market in Europe. In North America, the U.S. holds the major share of specialty cheese market.

Intended Audience

Bakery industry

Dairy industry

Food processing industry

Retailers and wholesaler

E-commerce industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

Organic specialty cheese is increasingly gaining acceptance among the growing population

Specialty cheese makers are focusing on collaborative projects for product innovations

