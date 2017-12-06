Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube (SWCNT) Market – Appetizing As Ever – Promises a Fortune – An Eloquent Study Report By The Expert of Market Research Future

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are allotropes of carbon. They come in a cylindrical nanostructure of carbon molecules with unusual properties which are valuable in nanotechnology and other fields of material science.

Key players:

The prominent players in the global SWCNT market are Nanocyl SA (Belgium), SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan), Arry International Group Limited (China), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Carbon Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. (U.K.), OCSiAI (Luxembourg), NanoLab, Inc. (U.S.), Nanoshel LLC (U.S.), KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL. (South Korea), and others.

SWCNT are very advantageous as their properties can be changed according to their need in a specific application. The band gap of SWCNT can vary from 0-2 eV which shows metallic or semiconducting behavior thus, enabling its maximum usage in growing electrical & electronics industry. Prices of SWCNT declined sharply since 2010 due to rise in its production, which is expected to decline during the forecast period to benefit major end use industries

Regional Analysis:

There are five key regions in which the global SWCNT market is divided into. It includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among them, Asia Pacific is both the largest and fastest growing region in the global SWCNT market. This region accounts for ~40% share of the overall SWCNT market. India, Japan, and China are the leading market in this region owing to the presence of many key players and end use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive. North America is the second largest region in the global SWCNT market. Countries namely Germany, U.K., France and Italy are the major markets in this region.

Segmentation:

The global SWCNT market has been segmented on the basis of method, end use industry, and region. Based on method, the market is divided into arc discharge, laser ablation, chemical vapor deposition, high pressure carbon monoxide. On the basis of end use industry, the global SWCNT market is segmented into aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, automotive, energy, sports, and others. Geographically, the global SWCNT markets is divided into five key regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

