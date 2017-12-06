In this festive season of Christmas Santamedical has reduced 4.45$ of SM-1100 S pulse oximeter on Amazon and the offer is valid till 31st December only.

The month of December brings joy and happiness, as the ecstasy of Christmas could be seen everywhere. It’s also the time to express your love and affection to your dear ones, by gifting them a gesture of your love and care. Even markets are ready to welcome you with irresistible offers and deals. Santamedical, being one of the pioneer company of health care products has also come up with an tempting offer on its hot selling pulse oximeter, SM-1100. The brand has reduced it’s price by 4.45$ on Amazon and this discount is valid till 31st December only.

Pulse oximeter is a device used to measure the oxygen saturation level in blood (SpO2). This vital is very crucial, especially for the patients suffering from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). It’s a group of lung diseases, blocking the airflow and making it difficult to breathe.

Santamedical Pulse Oximeter is one of the most coveted device in its segment, has earned the trust of many elite medical professionals and made it quite easy for patients to check their pulse rate and SpO2 levels at their own convenience. The device comes in compact size and more of looks like a toy. User can facilely take it from one place to the other.

With the help of this Pulse Oximeter user can keep a track of their pulse rate and SpO2 levels anywhere, anytime. It works on completely non-invasive method, user simply needs to glide a finger in the given hinge and wait for few seconds till the readings are displayed on the given screen.

It’s an absolute user-friendly device and can be used without taking help from others. It’s perfect even for the patients in critical condition or infants on whom measuring vitals are one of the most painful job as the device will give you readings even when patient is sleeping. It’s decked up with multidirectional OLED screen, displaying the results in bright and big fonts.

To know more specifications of the device please click the given link: https://www.amazon.com/Santamedical-Generation-Fingertip-Saturation-batteries/dp/B018HC7FJ6