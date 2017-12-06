The 29th International conference on Sleep Disorders and Medicine will take place on July 16-17, 2018 in the city London, UK.

The theme of the congress will be “Eradicating Sleep Disorder by Psychiatric Approaches and Therapy.”

A special focus of the Congress will be the integration of new technologies and research findings. It will also bring together expert Psychiatrists, researchers and leaders of stakeholder organizations in the field of Sleep Medicine, offering an outstanding set of Plenary and State of the Lectures, Educational Courses, Symposia, Workshops with experts and sessions designed by and for early career psychiatrists.

A Sleep Disorder or Somnipathy is a Medical disorder of the sleep patterns of a person or animal. Some Sleep disorder are serious enough to interfere with normal Physical, Mental, Social and Emotional Functioning.