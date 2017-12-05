Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) December 4, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently announced a new distribution agreement with Antistat.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, recognized his team members for their efforts in completing the new global distribution agreement, which will further expand the company’s huge portfolio of electronic components and products for its global customer base.

Antistat’s main areas of expertise is high-end, technology led packaging solutions, ESD supplies and Clean Room materials. In addition, the company specializes in finding innovative technical solutions, as well as identifying ways to reduce purchasing and supply costs.

Antistat is one of the UK’s top 100 regional fastest growing companies, serving customers in the electronics, medical, defense, aerospace, automotive and autosport sectors.

Future Electronics has built its reputation over nearly 50 years on a strong commitment to maintain close business partnerships with suppliers and customers, coupled with the strength of its commercial and technical competencies through all stages of the design-production cycle.

Robert Miller, President, founded Future Electronics in 1968, which ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information about Future Electronics and access to the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, including industry-leading products from Antistat, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###