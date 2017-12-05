According to a latest study with title “Smart Parking Systems Market (By Parking Site Type – On-street Parking, Off-street Parking; By Component – Sensor and Network Hardware, Software, Services; By Application Areas – Airports, Government and Municipalities and Corporate and Commercial Institutions) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2022” added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the revenue for global smart parking systems market is estimated to grow with value US$177.1 mn by the end of 2022. The report also says that in terms of CAGR, the market will show a growth of 20.2% CAGR during the assessment period 2015 to 2022.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/293

The report includes executive summary that shares key details of global smart parking systems market such as revenue and year-on-year growth from 2014 to 2022. The next section for market overview covers basics of the market, market drivers, restraints, opportunities, technology overview, market trends and competitive landscape.

According to the report, the increasing number of vehicles and less availability of parking spaces, flexibility and ease of use in the parking systems, technological developments in smart parking systems and adoption of smart parking solutions by municipalities are some of the factors that drive the global market of smart parking systems. Further, the study analyzes that factors such as interoperability and system integration issues, low consumer awareness and lack of funding for deployment in various countries are restraints to the growth of the market.

The global smart parking systems market has been segmented into parking site, component, application areas and geography for detailed analysis. The parking site segment is sub-segmented into on-street and off-street. The component segment is further divided into software (management and analytics software and mobile applications), sensor & network hardware and type. The application segmented is bifurcated into government & municipalities, airports and corporate & commercial institutions. The analysis for these segments is shared in terms of market revenue from 2013 to 2022 in USD.

Browse Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/smart-parking-systems-market

Geographically, the global smart parking systems market is categorized into key region which are Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The region wise analysis is shared in terms of key trends and market revenue for every segment.

For its readers, the report profiles some of the key companies operating in the global market of smart parking systems which are Smart Parking Limited, Urbiotica, ParkMe, Inc., Swarco AG, Streeline Inc., Amano McGann, Cisco System, Inc., Parkmobile LLC and Skidata AG.

Enquire About this Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/293

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/