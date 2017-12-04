Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of Photovoltaic Market includes growing population which drives the demand for effective and reliable electricity supply, increasing solar installations with energy storage and stringent government rules and regulations among others.

Hence the market for Photovoltaic is expected to grow at high CAGR (2016-2027).

However, varying weather conditions and high technological cost are the major factors which are hindering the growth of Photovoltaic Market.

Major Key Players:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Mitsubishi electric corporation (Japan)

• Trina Solar (China)

• Canadian Solar (Canada)

• Jinko Solar (China)

• JA Solar (China)

• Hanwha Q CELLS (South Korea)

• First Solar (U.S.)

• Yingli Green (China)

• ReneSola (China)

• Kiira Motors Corporation (Uganda)

• Tesla (U.S.)

• Solar city (U.S.)

• Sun Power Corp (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1061

Objective of Photovoltaic Market Study:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Photovoltaic market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To Analyze the Photovoltaic Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technologies, by applications and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Photovoltaic market.

Segments:

Global Photovoltaic Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Technology: Single Crystal & Polycrystalline, Thin-Film, Multi-Si And Mono-Si Among Others.

Segmentation by Application: Residential, Non-Residential, and Government among Others.

Regional Analysis of Photovoltaic Market:

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Photovoltaic Market with the largest market share due to growing production and installation of photovoltaic in the countries such as China, Japan and Rest of Asia where China is one of the leader in Photovoltaic module production in the region, and therefore accounting for high million and is expected to grow over more billion by 2027.

Industry News:

• Kiira Motors Corporation has announced in May 2016 about its new development, Africa’s first solar powered bus which is going to unveiled in United Nations Environmental Assembly this year.

• Tesla motors and solar city has announced their merger plans in August 2016. Solar city has accepted Tesla motors $2.6 billion offer to buy solar panel installer.

Americas:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Latin America

Europe:

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/photovoltaic-market-1061

Asia– Pacific:

Asia:

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific:

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com