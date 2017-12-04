Global Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) Market: Overview

The global internet of nano things market can be characterized by the relatively new series of nano-scale devices and the systems that are built using them. A generalized definition of nano-scale systems is that their overall size should be less than 100 nanometers. The key uses of nano-scale systems have so far been in the fields of mechanical systems, fluidic systems, and biological systems. Scientists have used nano-scale systems to better understand how quantum confinement and single-electron existence affect electronics. Lately, the utility of nano-scale systems has expanded drastically through the use of the internet of things concept. The global internet of nano things market thus implies a market dedicated to providing interconnectivity between nano-scale systems for better data direction, collection, and processing. This also allows a smoother transition for sharing the data with the various end users. Current uses of the global internet of nano things market include those in the industries of retail, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.

The report provides a holistic snapshot on the global internet of nano things market by drawing a segmented view of the market based on its key categories of applications, end users, and geography. For each portion of the market and for each periodic section, the report provides details on what exactly transpired in the market to give it the shape it possesses now, and what factors would be responsible to shape the market in the near future. The analysis of the global internet of nano things market is also carried out using industry-standard procedures such as Porter’s Five Force analysis and a competitive landscape SWOT analysis.

Global Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) Market: Trends and Opportunities:

A primary driver concerning the global internet of nano things market is the growing rate of demand for ubiquitous connectivity. As the number of connected devices and computer devices increase, the need for better interconnectivity drives the internet of things concept and consequently, the IoNT market. The global internet of nano things market has allowed companies to greatly improve their rate of data transfer between systems and to lower the level of complexity within different communications systems.

A key restraint blocking a better growth rate for the global internet of nano things market is the currently massive issues of security and privacy that hinders the IoT market in general. With such critical communications being undertaken through a network of devices, it can be easier for external parties to divert or disrupt communications within a company. Another restraint that the market faces is the massive capital required for setting up IoNT systems.

Global Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) Market: Region-wise Outlook:

The players associated with the global internet of nano things are likely to be focused in regions that hold a greater scope of use of IoT and IoNT, i.e. developed economies from North America and Europe. A greater contingency of players in the global IoNT market are present in these regions, while developing economies have only been showing greater interest in the market in very recent times.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:

The list of key players include SAP S.E. and Siemens AG in Germany, Schneider Electric and Alcatel-Lucent S.A. in France, and Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Juniper Networks and IBM Corporation in U.S.

