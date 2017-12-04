Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, announces the release of the high performance Semflex, HP160 ULTRAFLEX stranded center conductor, polyurethane jacket, 40 GHz cable.

Cinch Connectivity’s Semflex line is a leader in low loss and ultra-low loss microwave cable technology and has served the RF & Microwave markets with bulk cable and cable assemblies for over 40 years.

Developed from Semflex’s most popular series of HP cable, HP160 ULTRAFLEX was designed with extruded PTFE dielectric and polyurethane jacket to achieve high flexibility. This allows the cable to be suitable for applications where high flexibility performance is important, like in production and test lab applications. HP160 ULTRAFLEX has a 40GHz operating frequency range and is suitable for a variety of 5G test applications.

As authorized distributor for Bel, Heilind Asia provides Bel products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

