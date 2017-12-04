AV (audio-visual) presentation services are used in various applications such as collaborative conferencing including video, audio, web, and data conferencing, presentation rooms, command and control centers, lectures, digital signage, tradeshow exhibits, medical communication, virtual events, and corporate events. AV presentation services provide access to new communication technologies and tools for all type of enterprises, wherein small and medium businesses are seen as major targeted users. AV presentation services provide quicker communication mediums such as cloud, internet, and others, which help to make more interactive communication. These services are also helpful as mass communication solutions and help experience efficient and deeper collaborations over AV interactions between teams. In audiovisual services, both visual and sound is processed to provide sophisticated and immersive communication environment. Visual components include business presentations, slide tape presentations, television programs, films and others. Audiovisual communication technology comprises video, sound, display, lighting, and projection systems. The AV presentation services industry consists of dealers of audio visual equipment, business consultants, company professionals, AV equipment manufacturers, and others.

Market for AV presentation services is segmented on the basis of end-use industry vertical, technology, enterprise types and geography. By application, AV presentation services market is segmented into residential services, commercial/corporate services, educational services, healthcare services, and hospitality and entertainment services. By technology, AV presentation services market is segmented into cloud based, virtual, hybrid, and satellite broadcast. By enterprise size, AV presentation services market is segmented into micro enterprises, small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. By geography, AV presentation services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America and Europe account for large share of demand for AV presentation services due to higher technological adoption and increased integration of business practices. Asia-Pacific is expected to see healthy growth in AV presentation services due to increasing adoption of technology and use of advanced communication techniques.

In this technology era, with the help of modern techniques and equipment, communication has become easier, flexible, and secure, and thus plays an important role in information sharing. AV presentation services provide effective and efficient communication mediums such as streaming media, video conference techniques, internet, digital signage, telephony, and projection systems. Audiovisuals help to increase message retention, and hence are preferred mode for critical communications among others. AV presentation services also help meet increasing communication needs of modern corporate environment, viz. need of flexible, convenient, personalized, and secure communication solutions. Further, with increasing environmental awareness, green AV contributes to energy efficiency of infrastructure. Green AV intents to save money and resources which reduces environmental impact. AV presentation services require time to resolve glitches if any, before collaboration. Thus, with changing technology, compatibility of software and hardware equipment become a major issue such as, different software used to make presentation than software installed on computer used for presentation may create problem. With no internet facility, it is challenging to use advance communication techniques. These factors impede the market growth.

AV presentation services will see increased demand due to increasing technological advancements such as virtual collaboration techniques. Various developments of voice and video technology in virtual collaborations are being introduced in the market, like tracking the speaker during conference, 360 degree camera view for being center of collaboration to everyone, thus helping dive the demand. Similarly, HD video cameras with various connection ports are used for effective video quality and possible range of applications. These developments help drive adoption across different industries, in particular enterprises with global operations. As a result, number of AV services providers in the market is increasing steadily, with network provider (TSPs/ISPs – Telecom service providers / Internet service providers) companies seeking opportunities by pitching customized broadband plans for faster and effective communication. This is expected to drive AV services market in the long run as competitive pricing would make these services more affordable and reachable to a larger customer base.

The major companies in market includes names such as Frischkorn Audio Visual Corp., Spinitar, AV Concepts Inc., Michael Andrews Audio Visual Services, Meeting Tomorrow Inc., KVL Audio Visual, ClearOne Inc., Pro Show Rentals Ltd., Keyteq Presentation Services Limited, and PSAV (Audio Visual Services Group, Inc.).

