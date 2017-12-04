Conference Series Ltd invites all participants to attend “18th World Congress on Clinical Nursing and Practice” (Euro Clinical Nursing 2018) which is scheduled during June 11-13, 2018 at Athens, Greece. This Conference focuses around the theme Explore New Pathways in Clinical Nursing Practice and Research

The significance of this gathering is to upgrade medical caretakers’ learning in regards to progresses in the care and treatment of people with Clinical Nursing and Nursing Practice. This is the best chance to achieve the biggest collection of members from the Nursing people group. Direct introductions, appropriate data, meet with present and potential researchers, make a sprinkle with better approaches for treatment and mind, and get name acknowledgment at this 2-day conference. Widely acclaimed speakers, the latest systems, advancements, and the most up to date refreshes in Nursing are signs of this meeting.