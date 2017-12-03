RACE car rental in Georgia starts to operate in June 2014 and now has more than 3 years of an international experience in this country.

The mother company was founded more than 10 years ago in 2006. Some managers decided to provide car rental services in Georgia. The mother office of trade mark is situated in Ukraine. Georgia was the first country RACE go abroad the national borders.

The company stated to operate in Georgia in June 21, 2014. The registration was made in a small village in Georgia Adigeni. The first rental car services were provided in Batumi. There was founded the first Georgian virtual office. The RACE operated not only in Batumi, but also provided rent a car service in Kutaisi and Tbilisi. The cars was delivered directly to the customer’s address. After three month the office was founded in Tbilisi downtown.

2015 RACE in Georgia served Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi region.

March 2016 a new office was opened in Batumi near to Batumi Piazza. November 2016 the RACE Batumi received a new big a light office at Ahmed Melashvili, 11.

March 2017, a full rent a car center was opened in Kutaisi. From this period we received staff and a lot of cars in this city.

Todays the RACE in Georgia operates in all cities that are interested for tourists. The customers can receive any car for hire in Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi.

The cars that provided for rent in Georgia:

1. Economy class – Nissan Micra, Mitsubishi Colt, Toyota Yaris

2. Economy + – Mercedes A class, Nissan Note, Nissan Tiida

3. Comfort – VolksWagen Jetta, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Prius

4. Minivans – Mitsubishi Grandis, Nissan Quest, Toyota Sienna

5. Full size cars – VolksWagen Passat, Toyota Camry

6. Off road – Mitsubishi Pajero IO

7. SUVs – Toyota RAV4, VolksWagen Tiguan, Subaru Forester

8. VIP – Mercedes S class

9. Convertible – Mersedes SLK, VolksWagen EOS

Why is better to choose RACE in Georgia today:

1. The company has very big fleet, more than international rentals have.

2. RACE propose full insurances included in price of rent: CDW, TP, TPL, PAI.

3. You can receive any car for your needs

4. It is legal company

5. You can pay any way you need: cash or card. The company do not put the credit card as main.

6. The prices two or three times cheaper than international rental brands.

7. The company provides assistance in any case.

RACE is the best choice you can receive in car rental Georgia.

https://race.com.ge/en

Tbilisi, office, Kote Afkhazi street 22

Kote Afkhazi street 22, Tbilisi, Georgia, corner of Anton Katalikos and Kote Afkhazi str., enter from A. Katalikos str. (way to Peace ridge, glass bridge)

Coordinates: 41.693173 and 44.805560

Phone 1: (+995) 514-577-555 – WhatsApp, Viber (calls from 08 AM till 10 PM)

Phone 2: (+995) 514-896-896

Skype: race-ukraine

24 hour service

Service: 08:01 –19:59 Mon. – Fri. without additional payment

Service:

00:00 – 24:00 Sat. – Sun. additional payment 10-20$

20:00 – 08:00 Mon. – Fri. additional payment 10-20$

Office hours: 10:00 – 19:00 Mon. – Fri.

For non-business hours call (+995) 514-577-555