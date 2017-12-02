Murder Mystery Texas recently made an announcement regarding its ongoing event, Keith and Margo’s Slay Ride. Murder Mystery Texas stated that the event will take place on weekends, between November 18th, and December 23rd. The company went on to state that the event will take place in Dallas at the Old Mill Inn Restaurant at Fairpark, located at 3611 Grand Ave (at 1st St.), Dallas, TX 75226.

According to Murder Mystery Texas, the event is a 360 degree immersive theatrical experience. The company indicated that the plot of the event will revolve around a “secret Santa.” According to Murder Mystery Texas, this event is geared toward “amateur sleuths with a twisted sense of humor.” The company announced that the theme of the event will be a modern-day police procedural with the crime scene established at a holiday dinner party.

Murder Mystery Texas mentioned that the dress code for the event is upscale holiday casual, which includes nice shirts and slacks for men (jacket and tie not required), and slacks, pantsuits, or cocktail dresses for ladies. Murder Mystery Texas did mention that ugly Christmas sweaters are acceptable.

Murder Mystery Texas also announced the standard itinerary for each of its Slay Ride events. Murder Mystery Texas said that the evening will include an hors d’oeuvres reception, a three course dinner, cash bar, professional comedic actors who surround guests as “suspects,” a hilarious homicide detective from the Dallas Police Department to guide guests through the process, and team prizes. https://www.facebook.com/mmysterytexas/

Murder Mystery Texas also stated that the menu for the events is a Christmas dinner that includes a cheese and cracker display, fresh garden greens, roasted turkey breast with giblet gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, cranberry sauce, an assortment of rolls and butter, apple cobbler, and coffee or tea. Murder Mystery Texas mentioned that vegetarians can be accommodated with 48 hours’ prior notice. Further company details can be found at https://plus.google.com/114296662154229035113

Murder Mystery Texas then wrapped its announcement up by providing some details related to its productions. Murder Mystery Texas pointed out that it performs murder mysteries in cities all over Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. They can be followed at http://www.mycityfaces.com/murder-mystery-texas/bus-23490/ . Run by Robert & Debbie Banks, Murder Mystery Texas is an affiliate of world-renowned Keith and Margo’s Murder Mystery USA, Inc.

