The Crime convicted by the driving person under the effects of alcohol is considered as DUI or Driving under the Influence crimes. DUI is one of the most happened crimes in the World. The accident made by the DUI accident not only damages the properties by also has chances to take a life in the accidents. Every country and state has its own set of DUI laws and rules which allows them to protect their civil rights. In California, the DUI laws are very strict and have many penalties like hefty fines, jail time, suspension of driving license and more, for the offenders who have convicted DUI. If you or your loved ones have been charged against the driving under the Influence crime in Sacramento, CA, then hire a DUI Attorney to help you to protect your rights.

DUI cases

DUI cases are generally considered as misdemeanor Criminal Offense which leaves with a criminal record for a long time. In California, a DUI case can also consider a felony if the accident has resulted in a death or any past felony conviction is present on the convicted person. And the penalties for such cases are high and leads to years of jail time or death sentence to the criminal. Driving under the influence of Alcohol or any other substance cases has many processes to follow. A case is considered under DUI section, if the BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration) level in one’s bloodstream is more than 0.08% at the time of the BAC test.

DUI Attorney

The only person to help with DUI cases is the DUI Attorney who has experience in handling various types of DUI defense cases. The lawyer uses various defense methods and strategies to help their clients with their cases. The DUI Attorney may use any of these or all defense methods defend the charges against their client in the court.

• Field Sobriety Testing Protocol

• Inaccurate Breath Test

• Blood Inaccuracy – BAC test

• Attacking Objective Signs of Intoxication

Not only defending, the DUI attorney will provide their service by helping their clients to get 'Plea Bargain', to schedule their court programming, take necessary steps to prevent out unnecessary penalties and also act like a good companion in this hard time. A DUI convicted person has a criminal record that could impact your ability to secure employment, obtain credit, keep insurance costs down, and much more for lifelong, if you want to reduce these penalties and help in the legal works, then hiring a DUI Attorney can be very useful.