The human facial skeletal anatomy is quite complex and structured to shield the most vital organs in the human body like brain, sensory organs etc. This complex structure controls the functionalities like facial expressions, breathing, and speech. For those unaware of a dental buzzword called ‘Maxillofacial’, it is nothing but a compound word that is made of ‘Maxilla’ which means jaw and ‘facial’ means anything that is related to the facial structure. Maxillofacial surgeries are those that involves surgeries treating diseases, injuries, deformations in the head, neck, face, jaws, and tissues in the oral and facial skeletal framework. It is a specialized field in medical and dentistry that treats issues like deformed facial muscles, dental problems and tumours in forehead (frontal bone), cheekbones (zygoma), nasal bone, maxilla (upper jaw) & mandible (lower jaw). Fortunately, Mumbai in India has commendable improvement in handling maxillofacial surgeries. Here are a few things you need to know about maxillofacial surgery in Mumbai: And why it’s a boon for people with damaged and deformed facial muscles.

Maxillofacial surgery for facial deformations

A maxillofacial surgery is often the best remedy to treat a wide variety of facial deformations. Highly-renowned maxillofacial surgeons in Mumbai recommend maxillofacial surgery for recipients who are really in need of it structurally for functional and cosmetic reasons. Sometimes motor accidents, sporting injuries, and physical attacks will affect the soft tissues and facial bones which results in deformed facial muscles. These deformations can be reversed by maxillofacial surgery.

Maxillofacial surgery for dental issues

Maxillofacial surgery is not just limited to treating deformities in the facial muscles, but also a solution to treat periodontal diseases, abscesses, and other dental issues that are difficult to treat using conventional dental treatments. Some recipients have overbite conditions called as malocclusions (dental irregularities) naturally by birth or may be caused by any accidental trauma which can also be rectified by maxillofacial surgeries. Well-qualified oral and maxillofacial surgeons in Mumbai guarantee to provide super-specialized treatment for dento-facial muscle deformities and injuries on oral & maxillofacial region.

Surgical procedures in maxillofacial branch involving various other deformations

Maxillofacial surgeries are usually performed in the craniomaxillofacial complex which includes mouth, jaws, face, neck & skull. Some surgical procedures to treat deformities are

· Dental and facial implants: Patients with facial deformities are fixed with dental and facial implants as prosthetics for treating the deformities

· Bone grafting: Surgical procedure that involves fixing intricate bones or transplanting bone tissue that are deformed by birth or damaged in the maxillofacial area.

· Corrective jaw surgery: It is a surgical procedure that involves jaw corrections, facial structure correction and other orthodontic problems that cannot be easily treated with braces.

Specialists in maxillofacial surgeries should be recognized by the Dental Council of India to perform surgeries. For any patient who seeks a facial implant surgery, these maxillofacial surgeons in Mumbai will perform outright surgical analysis initially to secure the right facial implants perfectly based on the soft tissue positioning and varied facial high-points. The most important factor in facial implant surgery is accurately deciding the shape and size of the implant as per the expected facial anatomic outcome.

In this social world, individuals with facial muscle deformity face a lot of distress as it impacts on overall social well-being. Undeniably, maxillofacial surgery is a boon for individuals with damaged or deformed facial muscles as it helps the individuals to enhance their self-esteem and confidence in a social setup. There are numerous oral and maxillofacial surgeons in Mumbai. Patients have to choose the right, well-qualified, and board-certified surgeon who could make a real difference in the treatment.

About the Company:

Facial Plastic Surgeon India is a unique website started by the leading cosmetic surgeon Dr. Debraj Shome. This is an informative website which provides the knowledge about the several cosmetic surgeries including Chin Augmentation, Rhinoplasty, Dimple Creation and many other facial plastic surgeires. Dr. Debraj Shome is one of the world’s best surgeons super specialized in Rhinoplasty and other facial plastic surgeries.