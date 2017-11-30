Liztek JSS-100O is a water-resistant Bluetooth shower speaker, it gives up to six hours play time, is portable, universally compatible, has built-in mic and music controlling tabs, is now available on Groupon.

Liztek has happily embraced the latest vogue of shopping and has brought several of its products on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart and Groupon.

Recently, Liztek has brought it’s one of the hot selling Bluetooth Shower Speaker on Groupon and due to this alliance, Liztek is expected to see a steep growth in sales of this product. Bluetooth speakers are so much in trend these days, they bring the features of conventional speakers with the convenience of Bluetooth. Liztek Bluetooth Shower Speaker JSS-100O is a step ahead than other Bluetooth speakers, as the device comes with water resistance. Yes, you heard it right. Water splashes are not going to harm your device making it ideal to use places such as shower panel, beach, swimming pool and many other water places where you would never take your devices. Presently this speaker will be available to only USA people.

Let’s comprehend some other features of JSS-100O:-

• High Definition Sound: It has got amazing HD sound quality, all the beats are clearly audible. It’s a small device giving out powerful sound making you enjoy each and every beat.

• Long Play Hours: The Bluetooth Shower Speaker does not need batteries to run it, it just needs to be charged via its USB and once the device is fully charged it gives continuous play hour time of six hours.

• Portable: It’s compact and lite, comes in round shape and is absolutely travel-friendly.

• Universal Compatibility: It can be easily paired with Android & iOS phones and other devices having Bluetooth feature.

• Built-in Mic: It’s equipped with built-in mic enabling the user to not only attend the call but also to make a complete conversation.

Music Control Tabs: With its music control tabs user can operate the music both from the device as well as Bluetooth Shower Speaker.