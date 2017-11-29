Liztek 5 Port Desktop Charger is an ideal multi-port charger and consist all the safety features.

In this era, technology is advancing at an alarming speed. We have surrounded ourselves with so many gadgets and some of them are so crucial to us that we can’t even think spend a single day without them. Most of our everyday used device are charged via USB as it’s the most common mode of charging theses days. Some of the common devices are smartphone, laptop, digital camera, music players and many others. All theses devices comes with a separate charger and with time the speed of such chargers slows down. Even during traveling it becomes quite difficult to manage number of chargers as that occupy lots of space as well as at times gets entangled so badly that it becomes an arduous task to take out a charger from it. Multiple port charger is a great solution to this ado. The device has number of ports in it enabling the user to charge multiple devices via single charger.

There are umpteen variety of multiple port chargers, Liztek is one of the trusted brand and have gained expertise of several years. It has got a wide array of chargers, however, Liztek 5 Port Desktop Charger is a fine device and is fulfil all the features one look in such multi-port charger.

It’s empowered with SmartLiz technology, detecting your device and giving it charging accordingly. However, it can give charging upto 2.4 amps per port. It loaded with five ports, hence, you can charge upto five devices simultaneously. So with Liztek 5 Port Desktop Charger you can not only resolve charging issues of your devices but also of your friends and family.

The device is equipped with all the safety features such as:-

• Protection from overcharging

• Protection from short-circuit

• Protection from overheating

• UL designed

Overall it’s a fine and value for money USB Charger, also the device has 110V – 240V input, ideal for international travel.

