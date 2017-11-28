CITIZEN’s NH8350-83E and NH8350-83L are a pair of handsome men’s automatic watches made for those dressy occasions.

This pair of eye-catchingly handsome watches comes with the automatic 8200 movement. Enclosed in a 40mm diameter stainless steel case, the eatches come in either a black or blue dial a stainless steel bracelet, silver hands, silver stick indexes, and a day and date window.

Specifications:

NH8350-83E

Caliber No. 8200

Movement Automatic

Strap Stainless steel

Water Resistant 5 Bar

Class Type Fold Over Clasp with Push Botton

Case Size 40mm

Case Stainless Steel

Glass Crystal Glass

Features:

Automatic, Day and date display

Specifications:

NH8350-83L

Caliber No. 8200

Movement Automatic

Strap Stainless steel

Water Resistant 5 Bar

Class Type Fold Over Clasp with Push Botton

Case Size 40mm

Case Stainless Steel

Glass Crystal Glass