“The Indian Education Sector is expected to reach an approximate value of US$ 180 Billion by 2020- says RNCOS”

The application of new education techniques, such as e-learning and m-learning, is gradually improvising the scenario of Indian education industry. These techniques are bringing qualitative and quantitative difference to education sector within the country. Soon, Simulations, VR and AR will rule the Indian education sector. They will become the primary modes of content in classrooms. Introduction of such amazing innovations will drive the Indian education sector to reach an approximate value of US$ 180 Billion by 2020 as per RNCOS analysis.

Highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “the development and integration of novel technologies, such as cloud computing and virtualization, with conventional education techniques are likely to propel the growth of education sector in India”.

According to RNCOS, the school segment contributes the maximum share to the education market in India. The higher education sector also contributes significant share to the Indian education market. This segment has undergone rapid expansion in recent years. Currently, India’s higher education system is the largest in the world enrolling over 70 Million students. Moreover, in the last two decades India has managed to create additional capacity for over 40 Million students.

The Indian government is undertaking various initiatives for the development of education sector in the country. For instance, the Union Budget has pegged an outlay of US$ 11.95 Billion for the education sector for financial year 2017-18, a 9.9% rise from the previous year. Furthermore, the government has also allocated separate budget towards skilling, employment generation, and providing livelihood to millions of youth.

Also, the National Digital Literacy Mission was launched by the government of India. The aim of NDLM scheme is to provide digital literacy to people all across the country. All these initiatives will ultimately have a positive impact on the overall growth of Indian education industry in the coming years.

