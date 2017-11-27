Dubai, UAE: The increasing importance of the Middle East as a major growth market for materials handling, logistics and warehousing solutions and services, has led to a large number of leading players lining up to make their pitch at the upcoming Materials Handling Middle East 2017, which takes place in Dubai later this year.

Fuelled by continuing investments in commercial and logistical infrastructure projects all around the region, the materials handling industry is eyeing extremely strong demand arising from the GCC in particular. These are countries who already enjoy a higher standard of living and are currently in the process of creating ultra-modern and integrated transport, communications and logistical networks, which is what is driving demand for the latest materials handling and logistical solutions.

As the only dedicated trade and networking event dedicated to the materials handling, supply chain and warehousing industries, Materials Handling Middle East is the premium event for global players looking at engaging with prospective business partners and stakeholders from the region.

Materials handling, warehousing, transportation and logistics majors who have already thrown their hats into the ring include the likes of: Span, GENACO, Swislog, Daifuku and Kardex, who are looking to make headway into a market that holds out enormous potential for further expansion in the future.

Established in 1967, GENAVCO,. a member of the Juma Al Majid Group, has maintained its position as a major supplier of Industrial, Construction, Material Handling Equipment and Commercial Vehicles in the UAE. According to Director, Neeraj Mahajan: “We consider this as a great opportunity to showcase our Warehouse Storage and Material Handling Solutions to the prospective customers within the region. We will display the various ranges of Crown Material Handling Equipments, Stow Racking System and Flexi Narrow Aisle Articulated Equipment. Our experts at the stand will be set to assist the customer and help them with the optimum information regarding the Warehouse Solutions.

“Material Handling Equipment represents an integral part of the supply chain of diverse industries for storage, control and movement of items, from the raw material stage to the distribution of finished products. The rising need for global production companies to automate operations, and foster flow of goods in an efficient manner is the key force driving growth in the MHE market. As per the latest market study, the Asia-Pacific constitutes the fastest growing regional market worldwide, driven by the rapidly expanding infrastructure needs of theautomobile, construction, energy, electronics, food & beverage, and retail & warehousing industries,” Mahajan added.

Swisslog, leading providers of automation solutions including robot-based and data-driven products, will be out in force at Materials Handling Middle East with a full complement of their latest offerings. Speaking about the challenges facing the regional market, Frederic Zielinski, General Manager, Swisslog Middle East said: “Reports show that a lot of companies still afraid of using automated technologies in their logistics operations as they assume they are too expensive. I’d say this is one of the biggest challenges we face.

Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Materials Handling Middle East, said: “The influx of leading players to the exhibition underlines the enormous potential of the region as a leading market for materials handling, warehousing and supply chain solutions. Being the only event that brings together all segments of the industry and leading buyers and decision makers, the event will continue to be the place that hosts key business deals and where fruitful partnerships are forged,”

Materials Handling Middle East 2017 will feature the 2nd edition of the Supply Chain and Logistics Forum, an interactive summit bringing together regional industry professionals along with their international counterparts, government bodies, and policy makers to discuss key challenges and growth opportunities for logistics in the Middle East.

The event will also return with the highly popular Forklift Operator of the Year, a unique competition where the UAE’s most skilled forklift jockeys go head to head to be crowned the country’s most skilled, safest, and efficient forklift operator.

