BLS International Services, world’s largest Indian specialist service provider for outsourcing of visa, consular, attestation and citizen services to the governments and diplomatic missions globally, has been recognized for its ethics and integrity by World CSR Congress and has been bestowed with “India’s Most Ethical Company Award” in the Visa Outsourcing category.

Since 2005, the company has processed about 20 million applications related to visa, passport, citizen, consular and attestation services. With a focus on innovative solutions and customer satisfaction, BLS has introduced novel delivery modules to make the entire process a delighted experience for the applicants.

Speaking about the win, Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International Services Ltd. said, “I am proud that we have attained the Code of Conduct with ethical decisions at every step and it’s an honor to receive this prestigious award recognizing our due efforts over the years. Our endeavor has always been to be accepted as a trusted partner to governments and diplomatic missions worldwide and this award is certainly a testimony and motivation for us to continue in the same direction while improvising on the overall experience for both governments and citizens.”

The award was conferred at the 4th edition of ‘India’s Most Ethical Companies Awards’ in Mumbai on 23rd November. India’s Most Ethical Companies Award recognizes organizations that understand the importance of compliance and good governance by translating into actions for various stakeholders including employees, customers and investors by fostering a culture of ethics and transparency at every level of organization.