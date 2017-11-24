24, November 2017: One of the leading developers of Singapore, Tuan Sing Holdings is now offering best exclusive prices and direct discounts on the remaining units at their newly launched residential condominium project, the Kandis Residence. Located at Jalan Kandis, this low-rise luxurious residential housing project comprises of total 130 units.

According to the spokesperson of the company, all units released for sale are available for purchasers to obtain the direct developer’s discounts. The updated price chart is also available on their website and one can check the available units and their prices online to make a purchasing decision. The floorplan layout can also be accessed online on their website, and one can check the latest available units to purchase them at discount prices. The residential condominium project comprises of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom units.

The spokesperson reveals that buyers can now pick from all types of units. “But we are selling fast. Our developer’s direct discount offer is expected to draw the attention of more and more buyers. So, one should never delay to grab the chance of owning some of the luxurious residential units in Singapore,” she states. The units with one to four bedrooms could be ideal for diverse types of families with different members in the family. According to the spokesperson, one-bedroom units are the best option for singles or newly wed couples. While bigger families may opt for 3 or 4-bedroom units.

For buyers, the Kandis Residence flat seeing opportunity is available everyday from 10am to 6pm. Interested buyers are advised to visit the project site after a prior appointment, so that the developer’s sales staff will remain attentive to assist the buyers. Besides, one can visit the website to check the availability of the flats at any time. The website also offers the mortgage calculator for a buyer to calculate the down payment and monthly installments after getting the discounts.

To take advantage of the exclusive prices and developer’s direct discounts, one can visit the website kandisresidencecondo.sg

About Tuan Sing Holdings Limited

Established in 1969 and listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 1973, Tuan Sing Holdings Limited is an investment holding company with interests in multiple industries, particularly in the areas of property development, property investment and hotel investments. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates serving a broad spectrum of customers through its workforce of employees across the Asia Pacific region. Tuan Sing is a recognized property developer of quality residential, commercial and industrial properties in Singapore and China.

For Media Contact:

Person Name: Richard Wan

Company: Tuan Sing Holdings Limited

Phone: +65 6707 0474

Email: enquiry@kandisresidencecondo.sg

Website: https://kandisresidencecondo.sg/