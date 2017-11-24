Market Highlights

This report studies the Telecom Expense Management Market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end applications/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the market by product and applications/end industries.

The global telecom expense management market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. High growth opportunities in emerging economies and rising adoption of portable device are the major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for telecom expense management across various industry verticals such as IT & telecommunication, retail, manufacturing, transport & logistics is fueling the growth of the global market.

In the global telecom expense management market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of portable device, emerging economies and technological advancement in telecom expense management in the region.

The global Telecom expense management market is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion at a CAGR of over 16% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players

Accenture PLC (Ireland),

Avotus Corporation (Canada),

Control Point Solutions (U.S.),

Invoice Insights (U.S.),

MBG (U.S.),

Profitline (U.S.),

Tangoe (U.S.),

IBM (U.S.),

Ezwim B.V,

MDSL (Netherlands),

Econocom (Belgium)

Regional Analysis:

The global Telecom Expense Management Market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North American region is leading the global market. The market is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for mobile application development platforms across different industry verticals in this region. The U.S. is the leading country in this regional market and holds a major share of the market both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of mobile applications. Asia Pacific and the Middle East region is expected to show the highest growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period owing to increasing population, growing mobile users, rising popularity of bring your own device technology (BYOD) and flourishing IT & telecommunication.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

Government Bodies

Telecom Operators

Market Segmentation:

The global telecom expense management market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, organization size and end user. The end user segment is classified into IT & telecommunication, automotive, consumer goods and retail, BFSI, transport and logistics and others. However, IT & telecommunication segment is expected to hold the largest share of the telecom expense management market. This is owing to the increased IT infrastructure, expansion of markets across globe, increased expenditure on mobile devices and advanced communications channels to connect with employees, customers, and clients has led to demand of telecom expense management solution in the industry.