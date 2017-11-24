Sundarbans Family Tours, a well-known a group of wildlife lovers, has recently announced a Sundarban winter special tour package for those who want to have a break from the bustling city life and spend couple of days amidst the beauty and serenity of the Sundarbans.

Winter is the time of the year when most of the Bengalis get a long break to celebrate the winter season. Many tour lovers wait for this particular time to take a break from their schedule and go for a trip. In order to quench the thirst of the ardent travelers, Sundarban tour package has been organized by this group.

A brief about Sundarbans

Sundarbans is located in the vast delta on the Bay of Bengalwhich is made by the confluence of the Ganges, Hooghly, Padma, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers across south Bangladesh. This world-famous forest covers 10 thousand square kilometers of area. The entire stretch is divided into two nations – about Six thousand square kilometers are in Bangladesh, and some Four thousand One hundred ten square kilometers are in India.

Sundarbans has been recognized as World Heritage Forest in the year1997 and home to a total 245 genera and 334 plant species, 180 Royal Bengal Tigers and an array of other wild animals. The forest attracts nature lovers from across the world due to its unique flora and fauna.

Mr. Sarkar, one of the founding members of the tour organizing group said, “We have come up with this exclusive Sundarban winter special tour package for the wildlife enthusiasts who are entangled with their busy schedule and need some fresh air for refreshment. The trip has been exclusively designed to rejuvenate them.”

The tour has been scheduled date from 9th December upto 26th January 2018.As asked about the cost of the package; Mr. Sarkar replied that this exclusive Sunderbans tour package will cost only INR 1800 per person for 1 night 2 days and only INR 3000 per person for 2 night 3 days . The package also includes overnight stay in the boat.

Those who love adventures and dream to spend a night in the boat amidst the nature, this is a perfect choice for them.

About Sundarbans Tour:

Sundarbans Family Tours is not a travel agency, it is an initiative bypassionate tour lovers. The group offers Sundarbans tourism packages for those who want to enjoy the serenity and beauty of the Sundarbans in 100% family atmosphere and tastemouth-watering high-quality food and drinks at half of what other tour agency packages cost, with no hidden cost.

